Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $62.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

