Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $230,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.