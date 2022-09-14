Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 2,480,240 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

