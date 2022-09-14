Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.18

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 1079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Astec Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,874.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

