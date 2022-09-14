ASD (ASD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.81 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. ASD has a market capitalization of $57.36 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,946.08 or 0.99996810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 0.99990124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00066149 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

