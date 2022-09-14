Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of ACDI remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

Featured Stories

