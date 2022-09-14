ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

ArrowMark Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ArrowMark Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

In other ArrowMark Financial news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $131,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,290. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

