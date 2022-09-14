Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $20.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

