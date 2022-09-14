Argon Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $132,256.42 and approximately $78,509.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 90,849,431 coins and its circulating supply is 86,933,412 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

