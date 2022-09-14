ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Cowen cut their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

