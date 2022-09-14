Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

RKDA stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.