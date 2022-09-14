Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00007352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $492,406.58 and approximately $233,994.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00094069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00069693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

