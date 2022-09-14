ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 3.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $95,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. abrdn plc grew its stake in ANSYS by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.