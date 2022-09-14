Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Up 2.3%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.50 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.35). 15,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 69,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.32).

Anexo Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.25. The firm has a market cap of £132.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26.

Anexo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.