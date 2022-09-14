Analysts Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $23.69

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

KLPEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

