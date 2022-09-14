Analysts Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.