American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 1.7% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.2 %

AWK stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.