American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $155.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

