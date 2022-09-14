Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Trading Down 1.6 %

Amcor stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 490,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,727,929 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

