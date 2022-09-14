Ambrosus (AMB) Market Cap Achieves $27.77 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 170.3% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $52.61 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000429 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,554,137 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

