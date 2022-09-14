Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.67

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $15.24. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 30,728 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATUSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.