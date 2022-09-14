Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Head to Head Comparison

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.28 $76.03 billion $5.38 19.41 Bumble $765.66 million 4.31 $317.78 million ($0.04) -636.59

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 4 33 1 2.92 Bumble 0 6 9 0 2.60

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $146.87, indicating a potential upside of 40.79%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Bumble.

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 25.89% 28.65% 20.30% Bumble -0.59% -0.33% -0.22%

Summary

Alphabet beats Bumble on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Bumble



Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

