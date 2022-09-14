Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Sells $116,340.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leah Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65.

On Monday, August 15th, Leah Jones sold 24 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $423.60.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

MDRX stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 894,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,896. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

