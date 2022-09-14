Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

ALIM stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

