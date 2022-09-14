AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 1,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.
AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.
Institutional Trading of AI Powered Equity ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
