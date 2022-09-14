AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans Sep 22 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a sep 22 dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,478. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

