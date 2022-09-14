Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Shares Down 4%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Africa Energy Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
Africa Energy Company Profile
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Energy (HPMCF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.