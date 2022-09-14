Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Shares Down 4%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

