Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $51,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $293.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

