Advisory Services Network LLC Has $10.27 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

