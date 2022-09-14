Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

