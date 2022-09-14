Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $306.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

