Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 171.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,731,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

