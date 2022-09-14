Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.6% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.27. 75,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,981. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

