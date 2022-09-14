Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.