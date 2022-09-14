Adam R. Craig Sells 242,300 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 4,293,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.87. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 989,524 shares in the last quarter.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

