Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.86 or 0.08019102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00188498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00296614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00748222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00593554 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

