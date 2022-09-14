Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Castellan Group

Castellan Group grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.71.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

