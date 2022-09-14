abrdn (LON:ABDN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 175 ($2.11). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 168.57 ($2.04).

abrdn Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of LON:ABDN traded down GBX 7.05 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 142.15 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,983. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 140.85 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 526.48. The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn

About abrdn

In other abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

