Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of JEQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 23,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,185. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

