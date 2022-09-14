Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of JEQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 23,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,185. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (JEQ)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.