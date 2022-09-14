Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 1,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,525. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.
About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
