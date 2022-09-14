Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 1,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,525. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEF. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

