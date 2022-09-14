AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.98

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 54950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKFRY. Barclays decreased their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

