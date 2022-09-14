98,000 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 59.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 35.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZR. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 69,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,149,000 over the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

