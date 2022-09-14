29,055 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

