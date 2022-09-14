200,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of XPDBW stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

