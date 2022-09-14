0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $120,704.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.19 or 0.99996768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.15 or 1.00184668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056521 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065196 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

