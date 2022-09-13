Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 1,000,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Zuora by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

