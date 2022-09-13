Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZUMZ. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

ZUMZ stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. Zumiez has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 211.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

