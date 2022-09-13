Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $291.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

