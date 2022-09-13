Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 4.1 %

ZIONP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

