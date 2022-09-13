Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ ZD traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. 209,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,001. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

